Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.48-0.52 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $1-1.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $979.53 million.Syneos Health also updated its Q2 2020
Pre-Market guidance to 0.48-0.52 EPS.
SYNH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cfra boosted their price objective on Syneos Health from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Syneos Health from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Syneos Health from $80.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Syneos Health from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Syneos Health from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Syneos Health has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.00.
Syneos Health stock opened at $59.92 on Friday. Syneos Health has a 12 month low of $30.02 and a 12 month high of $74.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.19. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 1.79.
In other Syneos Health news, insider Paul Colvin bought 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.65 per share, with a total value of $47,645.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 26,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,235.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michelle Keefe sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,116,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.
About Syneos Health
Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.
