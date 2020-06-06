Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong Sell”

BidaskClub lowered shares of Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TELL. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Tellurian from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Raymond James downgraded Tellurian from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Tellurian from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tellurian from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Tellurian in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tellurian has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.68.

Get Tellurian alerts:

TELL traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,965,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,401,483. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Tellurian has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $9.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 2.86.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). Tellurian had a negative net margin of 494.44% and a negative return on equity of 83.65%. The business had revenue of $8.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tellurian will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Tellurian by 16.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,871,542 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 537,653 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Tellurian by 93.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,689,260 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 816,748 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tellurian by 5.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,487,433 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 82,770 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Tellurian by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,113,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,107,000 after purchasing an additional 34,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Tellurian by 471.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 914,518 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 754,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.31% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian Inc plans to develop, own, and operate a natural gas business and to deliver natural gas to customers worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

See Also: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.