Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Lowered to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

TSLA has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $580.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,020.00 to $1,001.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a hold rating and set a $525.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $650.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of Tesla from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $800.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $576.94.

Get Tesla alerts:

TSLA stock traded up $21.28 on Friday, hitting $885.66. The company had a trading volume of 7,743,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,345,638. Tesla has a 12-month low of $201.80 and a 12-month high of $968.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $788.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $598.03. The stock has a market cap of $160.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -995.12 and a beta of 1.14.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $1.60. Tesla had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.90) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Tesla will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 4,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $858.80, for a total value of $3,905,822.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,056,693.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $623.63, for a total transaction of $187,089.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,445 shares in the company, valued at $2,772,035.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,548 shares of company stock worth $14,992,253. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Article: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.