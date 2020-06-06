Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTPH) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTPH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.50 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a life science company engaged in developing and commercializing tetracycline based drugs to treat drug-resistant infectious diseases, inflammation, and cancer. Its principal products include eravacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for the treatment of multi-drug resistant Gram-negative infections. The Company’s product under development includes eravacycline oral formulation, TP-834 and TP-271. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Watertown, Massachusetts. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. G.Research raised shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Gabelli raised shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Shares of TTPH stock traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $2.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,258,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,337,590. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.03. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $16.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $15.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.25.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTPH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.63) by $0.32. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 798.18% and a negative return on equity of 210.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals will post -3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 10,541 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 224,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 62,125 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $174,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $854,000. 42.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. The company's lead product candidate is Xerava (eravacycline), a synthetic fluorocycline intravenous and IV antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections.

