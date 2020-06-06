Trigon Metals (CVE:TM) Receives Media Impact Rating of 2.38

Press coverage about Trigon Metals (CVE:TM) has trended positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Trigon Metals earned a news sentiment score of 2.38 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of TM traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$0.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,790. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.10 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.12. The company has a market cap of $7.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46. Trigon Metals has a 1 year low of C$0.05 and a 1 year high of C$0.22.

Trigon Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and maintenance of mines and mineral properties in the African country of Namibia. It explores for copper, silver, and lead deposits. The company has an 80% interest in its flagship project, the Kombat Mine Property, which covers five mining licenses located in Northern Namibia.

