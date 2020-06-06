TrumpCoin Market Capitalization Tops $122,000.06 (TRUMP)

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded 11% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 6th. One TrumpCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0185 or 0.00000191 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and Livecoin. In the last seven days, TrumpCoin has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar. TrumpCoin has a market capitalization of $122,000.06 and approximately $2,908.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000890 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005962 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00017872 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002012 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00018892 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.41 or 0.01658640 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000611 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000229 BTC.

TrumpCoin Coin Profile

TRUMP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 11th, 2016. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. The official website for TrumpCoin is www.trumpcoin.com . TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here

TrumpCoin Coin Trading

TrumpCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Trade Satoshi, Livecoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrumpCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrumpCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

