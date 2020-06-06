Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Tucows from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tucows from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 21st.

Shares of TCX stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,625. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.16. The company has a market capitalization of $638.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.85 and a beta of 1.04. Tucows has a fifty-two week low of $42.50 and a fifty-two week high of $67.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $83.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.20 million. Tucows had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 16.98%. Sell-side analysts predict that Tucows will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Elliot Noss sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.06, for a total transaction of $69,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,386,475.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Bret Fausett bought 27,777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $1,249,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,777 shares in the company, valued at $1,249,965. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Tucows in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tucows in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Tucows in the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Tucows by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,924 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Tucows by 110.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,917 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. 56.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tucows

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates in two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment engages in the provision of mobile services under the Ting Mobile name, including the sale of retail telephony services, mobile phone hardware, and related accessories.

