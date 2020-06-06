UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $384.00 price target on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on UNH. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Stephens raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $322.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $323.13.

Shares of UNH traded up $13.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $311.85. The stock had a trading volume of 5,531,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,314,363. UnitedHealth Group has a 12 month low of $187.72 and a 12 month high of $314.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $291.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.24.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $64.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.25 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 5.59%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.73 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group will post 16.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 19th. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.59%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total transaction of $2,283,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,222,197.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,406,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,340,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,637 shares of company stock valued at $17,723,013. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 556.3% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 105 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

