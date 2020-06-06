Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Holdings Lifted by Banco de Sabadell S.A

Banco de Sabadell S.A boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 66.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,886 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,597 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VCIT. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,782,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $93.73. 4,520,153 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,669,303. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $78.82 and a 12-month high of $95.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.07.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.227 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

