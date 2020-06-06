Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) Posts Earnings Results

Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $458.29 million for the quarter. Village Super Market had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 6.99%.

VLGEA stock opened at $25.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $365.69 million, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.31 and its 200 day moving average is $23.25. Village Super Market has a one year low of $16.48 and a one year high of $28.71.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Village Super Market from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th.

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. Its stores feature specialty departments, such as an on-site bakery, an expanded delicatessen, various natural and organic foods, ethnic and international foods, prepared foods, and pharmacies. The company operates a chain of 30 ShopRite supermarkets, including 18 located in northern New Jersey, 8 located in southern New Jersey, 2 located in Maryland, 1 located in northeastern Pennsylvania, and 1 in Bronx, New York City.

