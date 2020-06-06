WhiteCoin Hits One Day Volume of $4.33 Million (XWC)

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 6th. During the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00001872 BTC on exchanges including LBank, Bittrex, FreiExchange and Cryptopia. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $45.31 million and $4.33 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00015062 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000069 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 13th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 250,183,629 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

WhiteCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, ZB.COM, LBank, EXX, Bittrex and FreiExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

