X-CASH Hits Market Cap of $1.09 Million (XCASH)

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 6th. During the last seven days, X-CASH has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar. X-CASH has a total market capitalization of $1.09 million and approximately $47,304.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One X-CASH coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000594 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00055525 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000044 BTC.

NPCoin (NPC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000670 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000089 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-CASH Profile

X-CASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2014. X-CASH’s total supply is 54,571,747,378 coins. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for X-CASH is x-cash.org. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto.

Buying and Selling X-CASH

X-CASH can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire X-CASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy X-CASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

