Zacks: Analysts Expect Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) to Announce $2.35 EPS

Brokerages predict that Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) will announce earnings of $2.35 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Adobe’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.29 and the highest is $2.43. Adobe posted earnings per share of $1.83 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, June 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Adobe will report full-year earnings of $9.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.49 to $10.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $11.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.34 to $12.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Adobe.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Adobe had a return on equity of 33.54% and a net margin of 27.72%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

ADBE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $333.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Adobe from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Adobe from $345.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $345.62.

ADBE traded up $7.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $392.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,772,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,646,839. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Adobe has a twelve month low of $255.13 and a twelve month high of $396.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $362.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $338.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.92.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.45, for a total value of $211,470.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,817 shares in the company, valued at $4,517,351.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.52, for a total value of $1,927,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 49,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,227,424.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,298 shares of company stock worth $5,953,576 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Change Path LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 49,392 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $16,290,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Blue Whale Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $19,589,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $1,672,000. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $4,223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

