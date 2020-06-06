Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.17 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report $3.17 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Adobe’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.18 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.17 billion. Adobe reported sales of $2.74 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, June 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Adobe will report full-year sales of $12.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.68 billion to $13.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $14.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.33 billion to $15.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Adobe.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 33.54%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADBE. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $327.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $345.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Adobe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $345.62.

Adobe stock traded up $7.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $392.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,772,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,646,839. Adobe has a 1-year low of $255.13 and a 1-year high of $396.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $362.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $338.90. The company has a market cap of $185.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.53, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.92.

In other Adobe news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.88, for a total transaction of $156,312.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,975,582.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.97, for a total transaction of $1,534,850.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 59,565 shares in the company, valued at $18,284,668.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,298 shares of company stock worth $5,953,576 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in Adobe by 256.5% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the software company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

