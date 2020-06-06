Zacks: Brokerages Expect Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) to announce earnings per share of $0.51 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Southern Missouri Bancorp’s earnings. Southern Missouri Bancorp posted earnings of $0.81 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 37%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Southern Missouri Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.75 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.50 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Southern Missouri Bancorp.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.11). Southern Missouri Bancorp had a net margin of 23.14% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $23.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 million.

SMBC has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th.

NASDAQ SMBC traded up $0.64 on Monday, hitting $26.08. 36,762 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,789. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.30 and a 1-year high of $39.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.32 million, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.80.

In related news, CEO Greg A. Steffens purchased 1,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.46 per share, with a total value of $25,402.26. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 212,533 shares in the company, valued at $4,773,491.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Martin Weishaar purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.19 per share, with a total value of $52,380.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 2,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,094. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 5,458 shares of company stock valued at $130,220. Insiders own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 162,966 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,937,000 after acquiring an additional 9,987 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,296 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 9,169 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,302 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 14,296 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 2,381.0% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,559 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. 49.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Company Profile

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. It offers various deposit instruments, including demand deposit accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

