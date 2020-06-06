Zap Price Down 11.9% Over Last Week (ZAP)

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 6th. Over the last seven days, Zap has traded 11.9% lower against the dollar. Zap has a market capitalization of $384,345.67 and $26,714.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zap token can now be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001076 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00045384 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $484.58 or 0.05010605 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002460 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00055735 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00030710 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002842 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004257 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010305 BTC.

Zap Profile

Zap is a token. Its launch date was October 18th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,534,257 tokens. Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zap is www.zap.org

Buying and Selling Zap

Zap can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zap using one of the exchanges listed above.

