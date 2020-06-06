Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $73.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.65 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 28.09% and a negative return on equity of 48.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Zuora updated its Q2 2021
After-Hours guidance to -0.08–0.07 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $(0.08)-(0.07) EPS.

NYSE:ZUO opened at $12.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Zuora has a 12 month low of $6.21 and a 12 month high of $16.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.73.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ZUO. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Zuora from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zuora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Zuora from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Zuora from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zuora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.92.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including quoting, billing, collections, analytics, and revenue recognition.

