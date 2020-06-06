Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Price Target Raised to $7.00

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

ZNGA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Zynga from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zynga from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Zynga from $8.25 to $11.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Zynga from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Zynga in a report on Sunday, April 19th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zynga currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.41.

Shares of Zynga stock opened at $8.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Zynga has a 1-year low of $5.51 and a 1-year high of $9.92.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). Zynga had a negative return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm had revenue of $424.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.51 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zynga will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 147,567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $886,877.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,076.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frank D. Gibeau sold 270,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total value of $1,672,086.13. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 409,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,536,860.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 574,851 shares of company stock valued at $3,668,090. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Zynga by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Zynga by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 95,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Zynga by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Zynga by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Zynga by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

