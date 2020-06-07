$0.09 EPS Expected for Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) to report $0.09 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Northwest Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.05. Northwest Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 64%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares will report full year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.94. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Northwest Bancshares.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $115.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.77 million. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 6.94%.

NWBI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

In related news, Director Timothy M. Hunter purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.35 per share, with a total value of $155,250.00. Also, EVP Mark T. Reitzes purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.25 per share, with a total value of $30,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 20,000 shares of company stock worth $205,310 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NWBI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Northwest Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,244,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Northwest Bancshares by 24.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,091,283 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $47,336,000 after purchasing an additional 813,697 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,405,868 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $56,640,000 after acquiring an additional 790,649 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 196.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 794,999 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $13,221,000 after acquiring an additional 526,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,010,241 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $33,430,000 after acquiring an additional 280,408 shares in the last quarter. 58.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northwest Bancshares stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.94. 986,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 738,152. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.60. Northwest Bancshares has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $17.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 6th. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is 72.38%.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

