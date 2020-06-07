-$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for vTv Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VTVT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect vTv Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VTVT) to report ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for vTv Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the highest is ($0.07). vTv Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that vTv Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.29). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.80) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover vTv Therapeutics.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.

Several research firms have recently commented on VTVT. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised vTv Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a report on Saturday. Northland Securities began coverage on vTv Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded vTv Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

In other news, major shareholder Ronald O. Perelman bought 625,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hersh Kozlov bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTVT. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in vTv Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in vTv Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in vTv Therapeutics by 15,237.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 129,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 128,303 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in vTv Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in vTv Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTVT traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.84. 311,502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 450,598. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.04 and a beta of -1.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.53 and its 200-day moving average is $2.21. vTv Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $4.23.

About vTv Therapeutics

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill unmet medical needs. The company is developing Azeliragon, an orally administered, small molecule antagonist targeting the receptor for advanced glycation endproducts, which is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of mild Alzheimer's disease.

