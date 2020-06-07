$0.12 EPS Expected for Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kamada’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.11. Kamada posted earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.
On average, analysts expect that Kamada will report full-year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.43. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.03). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kamada.
Several research firms have recently commented on KMDA. BidaskClub downgraded Kamada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Kamada from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. ValuEngine cut Kamada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Kamada in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kamada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Kamada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.38.
Shares of Kamada stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $7.98. The stock had a trading volume of 68,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,997. Kamada has a twelve month low of $4.40 and a twelve month high of $9.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.68. The stock has a market cap of $355.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.24.
About Kamada
Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers respiratory products, including Glassia for use in augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency.
