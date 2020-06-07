$0.12 EPS Expected for Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kamada’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.11. Kamada posted earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Kamada will report full-year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.43. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.03). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kamada.

Several research firms have recently commented on KMDA. BidaskClub downgraded Kamada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Kamada from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. ValuEngine cut Kamada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Kamada in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kamada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Kamada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMDA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kamada during the fourth quarter worth $2,740,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in Kamada by 20.3% during the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 889,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,213,000 after purchasing an additional 149,762 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kamada by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 937,829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,405,000 after acquiring an additional 107,605 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Kamada by 3,140.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 64,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Kamada by 188.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 82,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 53,903 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kamada stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $7.98. The stock had a trading volume of 68,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,997. Kamada has a twelve month low of $4.40 and a twelve month high of $9.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.68. The stock has a market cap of $355.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.24.

About Kamada

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers respiratory products, including Glassia for use in augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency.

