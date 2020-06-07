-$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) will report earnings per share of ($0.21) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.35) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Cleveland-Cliffs posted earnings per share of $0.63 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will report full year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to $0.11. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $1.51. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cleveland-Cliffs.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The mining company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18). Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $324.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue was up 106.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CLF. ValuEngine upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Cfra reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price (up from $9.00) on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cleveland-Cliffs currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.83.

In other news, CFO Keith Koci bought 25,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.09 per share, for a total transaction of $102,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,814.41. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John T. Baldwin bought 10,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.43 per share, with a total value of $44,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 133,727 shares in the company, valued at $592,410.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 240,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,066,650. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 132,646 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 39,215 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 118.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 82,496 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 44,658 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 140.9% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,057 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 7,052 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,566,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,429,000. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLF traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.48. The stock had a trading volume of 17,161,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,772,383. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 12 month low of $2.63 and a 12 month high of $11.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.15.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

