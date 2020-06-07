$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) to report $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Steel Dynamics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the highest is $0.33. Steel Dynamics posted earnings of $0.87 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will report full-year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $2.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Steel Dynamics.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Steel Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Steel Dynamics from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BidaskClub raised Steel Dynamics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Steel Dynamics from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Steel Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.67.

Steel Dynamics stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,077,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,023,003. Steel Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $14.98 and a fifty-two week high of $35.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 4.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Gabriel Shaheen purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.11 per share, for a total transaction of $80,885.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 70,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,555.07. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Miguel Alvarez purchased 9,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.32 per share, with a total value of $198,276.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,649 shares in the company, valued at $546,836.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 18,800 shares of company stock valued at $406,061. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 4,795.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

