$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Teradata’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the highest is $0.25. Teradata posted earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teradata will report full-year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $1.14. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.66. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Teradata.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Teradata had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $434.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on TDC shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Teradata in a report on Friday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Teradata from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Teradata from $53.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Teradata from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.90.

In related news, CFO Mark Culhane purchased 8,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.78 per share, with a total value of $177,031.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 229,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,548,094.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDC. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Teradata by 18.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Teradata by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Teradata by 734.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Teradata by 328.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 86,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after buying an additional 65,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Teradata by 106.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 710,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,973,000 after buying an additional 365,890 shares in the last quarter. 98.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TDC traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 871,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,518. Teradata has a 52-week low of $17.62 and a 52-week high of $37.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.04.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. It operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

