$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Shaw Communications’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.28. Shaw Communications reported earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Friday, July 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shaw Communications will report full year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $1.08. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Shaw Communications.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 9th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SJR. National Bank Financial raised shares of Shaw Communications from a “sector perform under weight” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. TD Securities raised shares of Shaw Communications to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Shaw Communications from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Shaw Communications in a report on Sunday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shaw Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Shaw Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.33.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the period. 57.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SJR traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.94. 470,992 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,711. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.12. Shaw Communications has a twelve month low of $12.20 and a twelve month high of $21.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.60.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0707 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. This is a boost from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 78.70%.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

