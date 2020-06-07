$0.26 EPS Expected for Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) will announce $0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Camping World’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. Camping World posted earnings of $0.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 51.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camping World will report full-year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $1.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Camping World.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. Camping World had a negative return on equity of 14,187.62% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $976.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.67) EPS. Camping World’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Camping World from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Camping World from $8.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Camping World from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Camping World from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Camping World currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

CWH traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.11. 2,709,002 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,953,919. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.73. Camping World has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $24.97. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -15.04 and a beta of 4.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.153 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. Camping World’s payout ratio is currently -49.23%.

In other Camping World news, CEO Marcus Lemonis acquired 2,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.48 per share, for a total transaction of $50,053.12. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 409,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,395,735.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen Adams acquired 13,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.12 per share, for a total transaction of $111,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 24,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,521.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 158,194 shares of company stock worth $1,110,643. Company insiders own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Camping World during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Camping World in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Camping World during the fourth quarter worth about $18,228,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Camping World during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Camping World in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.53% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

