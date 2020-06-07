$0.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) This Quarter

Analysts expect AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for AmeriCold Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the highest is $0.37. AmeriCold Realty Trust reported earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AmeriCold Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AmeriCold Realty Trust.

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.18). AmeriCold Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $484.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.88.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of COLD. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 16.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 10.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 426,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,519,000 after acquiring an additional 40,786 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 215.7% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 539,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,008,000 after acquiring an additional 368,860 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 22.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 386,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,145,000 after acquiring an additional 69,850 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 356.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,848,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,180 shares during the period.

Shares of COLD traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.90. The stock had a trading volume of 3,591,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,878,219. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.15. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a one year low of $23.30 and a one year high of $40.42. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 94.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.79%.

AmeriCold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

