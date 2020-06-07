$0.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) will post $0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Chegg’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.31. Chegg posted earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Chegg will report full-year earnings of $1.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.59. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Chegg.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.20. Chegg had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $131.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CHGG. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Chegg from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, May 18th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Chegg in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, First Analysis raised shares of Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.35.

In other Chegg news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total value of $1,026,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,182,546 shares in the company, valued at $79,990,310.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. York sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $344,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,780.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 258,991 shares of company stock worth $14,723,741 in the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHGG. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Chegg by 18,377.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 599,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,871,000 after acquiring an additional 596,714 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Chegg by 196.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 163,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,237,000 after acquiring an additional 108,483 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chegg by 107.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 15,543 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chegg by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Chegg by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CHGG stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.54. 2,499,062 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,504,961. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 7.93 and a current ratio of 7.93. Chegg has a one year low of $25.89 and a one year high of $67.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -532.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.08.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

