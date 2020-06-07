-$0.34 EPS Expected for Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) will announce ($0.34) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Carter’s’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the lowest is ($0.60). Carter’s posted earnings per share of $0.95 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 135.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carter’s will report full year earnings of $3.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $4.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $7.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Carter’s.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The textile maker reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($1.11). The business had revenue of $654.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.14 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 26.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Carter’s from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised Carter’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on Carter’s from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Carter’s in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Cfra dropped their price objective on Carter’s from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Shares of CRI stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.99. The company had a trading volume of 662,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,672. Carter’s has a 12 month low of $60.17 and a 12 month high of $112.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.66. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.25.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carter’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carter’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Carter’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carter’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,905 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the last quarter.

About Carter's

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, Precious Baby, Simple Joys, OshKosh B'gosh, Skip Hop, and other brands. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

