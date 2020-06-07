$0.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Solar Capital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the lowest is $0.34. Solar Capital posted earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Solar Capital will report full year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.79. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Solar Capital.

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.04). Solar Capital had a positive return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 29.85%. The business had revenue of $32.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.43 million.

SLRC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Solar Capital from $21.50 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Solar Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Solar Capital from $21.50 to $18.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Solar Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Solar Capital from $23.50 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.42.

Shares of SLRC stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.12. 210,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,911. Solar Capital has a 12-month low of $7.42 and a 12-month high of $21.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $723.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.15 and a beta of 1.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.58%. Solar Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.91%.

In other Solar Capital news, insider Michael S. Gross purchased 13,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.41 per share, with a total value of $239,387.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 165,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,888,214.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce J. Spohler purchased 53,526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.32 per share, with a total value of $498,862.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $629,342.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 179,377 shares of company stock valued at $2,033,227. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Solar Capital by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 652,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,446,000 after purchasing an additional 89,469 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Solar Capital by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 341,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,052,000 after acquiring an additional 33,397 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Solar Capital by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 204,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 15,664 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Solar Capital by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 520,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,821,000 after acquiring an additional 10,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cliffwater LLC raised its stake in shares of Solar Capital by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 169,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,498,000 after acquiring an additional 8,638 shares in the last quarter. 57.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Solar Capital Company Profile

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

