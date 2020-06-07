$0.44 EPS Expected for Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.44 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Union Bankshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.65. Union Bankshares reported earnings per share of $0.70 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 37.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Union Bankshares will report full year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $2.07. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $2.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Union Bankshares.

Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $163.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.75 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AUB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Stephens upgraded shares of Union Bankshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Union Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

In other Union Bankshares news, Director Michael W. Clarke sold 2,000 shares of Union Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $46,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 530,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,435,528.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $141,020.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUB. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 114.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Bankshares during the first quarter worth $100,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Union Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 10.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter.

Union Bankshares stock traded up $2.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.16. The company had a trading volume of 407,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,948. Union Bankshares has a 12-month low of $18.55 and a 12-month high of $40.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%.

About Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

