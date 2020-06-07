$0.52 Earnings Per Share Expected for MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ:MYRG) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ:MYRG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.52 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for MYR Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.78. MYR Group posted earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MYR Group will report full-year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.89. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $3.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MYR Group.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $518.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.66 million. MYR Group had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 1.90%.

Several research firms have commented on MYRG. Robert W. Baird downgraded MYR Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. B. Riley raised their price objective on MYR Group from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet downgraded MYR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised MYR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

MYRG traded up $1.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.68. 106,521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,515. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.83. The firm has a market cap of $545.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.77. MYR Group has a 1 year low of $16.33 and a 1 year high of $38.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in MYR Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,345,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of MYR Group by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MYR Group by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 152,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,006,000 after purchasing an additional 10,666 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MYR Group by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 371,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,742,000 after purchasing an additional 70,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of MYR Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

