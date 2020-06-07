$0.75 EPS Expected for BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) to report $0.75 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for BIO-TECHNE’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.87 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.67. BIO-TECHNE reported earnings per share of $1.25 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 40%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BIO-TECHNE will report full year earnings of $4.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.16 to $4.41. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.88 to $5.53. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for BIO-TECHNE.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $194.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.32 million. BIO-TECHNE had a net margin of 24.77% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of BIO-TECHNE from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of BIO-TECHNE from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Eight Capital lowered shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BIO-TECHNE has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.20.

Shares of TECH traded up $4.03 on Friday, hitting $256.58. 279,272 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,036. BIO-TECHNE has a 1 year low of $155.17 and a 1 year high of $282.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $244.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.25, a P/E/G ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.15.

In related news, Director Harold J. Wiens sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,074,725. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert V. Baumgartner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.42, for a total transaction of $1,332,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,788,758.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,465 shares of company stock valued at $8,677,162. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BIO-TECHNE during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in BIO-TECHNE by 1,576.9% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in BIO-TECHNE by 139.0% during the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in BIO-TECHNE by 119.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BIO-TECHNE during the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

BIO-TECHNE Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

