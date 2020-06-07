$0.82 Earnings Per Share Expected for PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) will post $0.82 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for PRA Health Sciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.84 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.80. PRA Health Sciences reported earnings of $1.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 32.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PRA Health Sciences will report full year earnings of $4.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.09 to $4.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.07 to $6.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow PRA Health Sciences.

Get PRA Health Sciences alerts:

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $783.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.61 million. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share.

PRAH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded PRA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on PRA Health Sciences from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Mizuho cut their price objective on PRA Health Sciences from $95.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded PRA Health Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on PRA Health Sciences from $103.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PRA Health Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.82.

In other PRA Health Sciences news, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 3,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $323,025.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,052,164.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,156 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 11,901 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 14.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 2.1% in the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 6,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 2.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,665 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 98.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRAH traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.25. The stock had a trading volume of 550,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,501. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. PRA Health Sciences has a 1-year low of $58.67 and a 1-year high of $113.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.00.

PRA Health Sciences Company Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PRA Health Sciences (PRAH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.