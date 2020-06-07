-$0.92 EPS Expected for Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) will announce earnings of ($0.92) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Regenxbio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.90). Regenxbio reported earnings per share of ($0.72) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regenxbio will report full year earnings of ($2.49) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.42) to ($1.35). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.64) to ($0.36). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Regenxbio.

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $17.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.99 million. Regenxbio had a negative return on equity of 27.84% and a negative net margin of 197.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1855.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.89) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RGNX. ValuEngine lowered shares of Regenxbio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Regenxbio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Regenxbio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Regenxbio in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regenxbio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.83.

In related news, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 223,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,928,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $421,260. 14.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Regenxbio by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 62,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Regenxbio by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Regenxbio by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Regenxbio by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Regenxbio by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Regenxbio stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.34. 350,273 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,224. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.38. Regenxbio has a 1-year low of $20.03 and a 1-year high of $55.23. The company has a current ratio of 10.64, a quick ratio of 10.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Regenxbio Company Profile

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform.

