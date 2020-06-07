$0.93 EPS Expected for Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) will report $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Euronav’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.32. Euronav posted earnings per share of ($0.18) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 616.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Euronav will report full year earnings of $3.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $3.61. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $2.18. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Euronav.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The shipping company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.14. Euronav had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 29.07%. The firm had revenue of $383.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.69 million.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EURN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. DNB Markets raised Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine lowered Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds lowered Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Euronav by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,625 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in Euronav by 3.6% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 41,097 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Euronav by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,892 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 3,370 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Euronav during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Euronav by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 341,373 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after buying an additional 4,426 shares in the last quarter. 34.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EURN traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.95. The company had a trading volume of 3,433,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,764,595. Euronav has a fifty-two week low of $7.21 and a fifty-two week high of $13.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 32.56%.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of December 12, 2018, it owned and operated a fleet of vessels, including 43 very large crude carriers, 2 ULCCs, 26 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 1 LR1s.

