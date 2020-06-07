0x Market Capitalization Hits $210.55 Million (ZRX)

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. In the last week, 0x has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. 0x has a market capitalization of $210.55 million and approximately $28.78 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 0x token can now be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00003297 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, DigiFinex and ZB.COM.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010292 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.33 or 0.01983611 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00179068 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00044621 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00120275 BTC.

0x Token Profile

0x was first traded on August 15th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 655,127,320 tokens. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0x’s official website is 0xproject.com

0x Token Trading

0x can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, AirSwap, Koinex, Bilaxy, Coinone, Independent Reserve, C2CX, HitBTC, OTCBTC, Bithumb, Upbit, Fatbtc, Ethfinex, Livecoin, DDEX, ZB.COM, Iquant, Gate.io, BitBay, Liqui, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Huobi, Tokenomy, Radar Relay, Bitbns, FCoin, WazirX, Mercatox, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Kucoin, ABCC, IDEX, Vebitcoin, GOPAX, Crex24, Poloniex, Gatecoin, Hotbit, BitMart, Cobinhood, Bittrex, DigiFinex, CoinTiger, Binance and Zebpay. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0x should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

