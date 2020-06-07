$1.07 EPS Expected for Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) will report earnings of $1.07 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Rockwell Automation’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.01 and the highest is $1.15. Rockwell Automation reported earnings of $2.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 55.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will report full-year earnings of $7.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.92 to $7.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.55 to $8.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Rockwell Automation.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.61. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 118.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on ROK shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the company from $155.00 to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Gabelli downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $165.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. G.Research downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $161.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.53.

NYSE ROK traded up $4.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $227.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,040,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,139. Rockwell Automation has a 52-week low of $115.38 and a 52-week high of $230.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Sujeet Chand sold 9,922 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.58, for a total value of $2,119,140.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,241,411.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Francis Wlodarczyk sold 4,100 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.33, for a total transaction of $845,953.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,244,045.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,985 shares of company stock valued at $5,281,329 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 67.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 68.4% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 117.4% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the first quarter valued at $30,000. 77.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

