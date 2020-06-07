$1.44 Billion in Sales Expected for Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) will announce sales of $1.44 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.54 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.33 billion. Taylor Morrison Home reported sales of $1.27 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will report full-year sales of $5.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.62 billion to $6.12 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.24 billion to $6.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Taylor Morrison Home.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Taylor Morrison Home from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Taylor Morrison Home from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Taylor Morrison Home has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.83.

TMHC traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.32. 2,730,545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,168,670. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 8.01. Taylor Morrison Home has a one year low of $6.39 and a one year high of $28.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.54.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMHC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 92.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,492,399 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $192,415,000 after acquiring an additional 8,381,898 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,118,297 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016,886 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 368.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,828,192 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1,796.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,441,875 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,860 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,804,000. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

