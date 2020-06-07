$1.98 Billion in Sales Expected for Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) will report $1.98 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Insight Enterprises’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.06 billion and the lowest is $1.86 billion. Insight Enterprises posted sales of $1.84 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will report full year sales of $8.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.84 billion to $8.65 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $8.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.03 billion to $8.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Insight Enterprises.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.16. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NSIT. ValuEngine lowered shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Insight Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.50 price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Insight Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.63.

Shares of NSIT stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.47. The company had a trading volume of 351,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,087. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.07 and its 200 day moving average is $57.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Insight Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $28.25 and a fifty-two week high of $73.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.49.

In other news, CFO Helen Johnson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total value of $297,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $792,491.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 2,388.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $130,000.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

