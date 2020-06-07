$107.44 Million in Sales Expected for Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) will post $107.44 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Luminex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $105.00 million to $109.88 million. Luminex posted sales of $83.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 29.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Luminex will report full-year sales of $383.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $370.07 million to $395.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $408.51 million, with estimates ranging from $380.44 million to $424.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Luminex.

Get Luminex alerts:

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Luminex had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a negative return on equity of 1.25%. The business had revenue of $90.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Luminex’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Luminex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine cut Luminex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Luminex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

In other Luminex news, SVP Randall Myers sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $2,328,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,332,945.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nachum Shamir sold 79,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $2,372,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 234,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,047,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 296,254 shares of company stock valued at $9,133,039. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Luminex by 170.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 210,132 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,867,000 after acquiring an additional 132,358 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Luminex by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,507 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Luminex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,677,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Luminex by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 232,955 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,395,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Luminex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 80.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Luminex stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.41. 1,156,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 927,491. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -202.72 and a beta of 0.66. Luminex has a 12 month low of $17.34 and a 12 month high of $40.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. Luminex’s payout ratio is currently -171.43%.

About Luminex

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; and VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market.

Featured Article: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Luminex (LMNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Luminex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.