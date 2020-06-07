$136.52 Million in Sales Expected for Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) will report sales of $136.52 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Chegg’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $135.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $138.98 million. Chegg posted sales of $93.86 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 45.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chegg will report full-year sales of $552.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $539.70 million to $581.86 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $680.22 million, with estimates ranging from $644.30 million to $757.46 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Chegg.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $131.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.48 million. Chegg had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 12.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Chegg from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Chegg from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, May 18th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Chegg from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.35.

In other news, Director John E. York sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $344,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,780.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total value of $1,026,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,182,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,990,310.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 258,991 shares of company stock valued at $14,723,741. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Chegg in the fourth quarter worth $16,309,211,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Chegg by 119.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,631,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520,328 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Chegg by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,494,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $549,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460,087 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in Chegg by 45.8% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 6,154,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932,189 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Chegg in the fourth quarter worth $51,327,000.

CHGG stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.54. 2,499,062 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,504,961. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -532.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.23. The company has a quick ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Chegg has a 52 week low of $25.89 and a 52 week high of $67.98.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

