$177.15 Million in Sales Expected for Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC) to announce sales of $177.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Investors Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $191.70 million and the lowest is $162.60 million. Investors Bancorp posted sales of $166.15 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Investors Bancorp will report full year sales of $723.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $664.20 million to $783.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $771.20 million, with estimates ranging from $741.10 million to $801.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Investors Bancorp.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $187.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.90 million. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 17.03%. Investors Bancorp’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ISBC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. ValuEngine lowered Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Compass Point reduced their price objective on Investors Bancorp from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Investors Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, BidaskClub reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Investors Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Investors Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ISBC. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Investors Bancorp by 1,376.8% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,765,615 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $30,091,000 after buying an additional 3,510,636 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC bought a new position in Investors Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,372,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Investors Bancorp by 128.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,656,217 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $37,203,000 after buying an additional 2,614,596 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Investors Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,566,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Investors Bancorp by 5,727.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,533,373 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $20,242,000 after buying an additional 2,489,902 shares in the last quarter. 70.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ISBC traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.70. 2,515,680 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,526,936. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.13. Investors Bancorp has a one year low of $6.31 and a one year high of $12.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. Investors Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 62.34%.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

