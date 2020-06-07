-$2.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MDGL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MDGL) will announce earnings of ($2.42) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($2.24) and the lowest is ($2.50). Madrigal Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($1.28) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 89.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($10.03) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.46) to ($9.80). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($11.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($13.63) to ($7.48). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.94) by ($0.40).

MDGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $134.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.75.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDGL. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 3,158.9% in the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 135,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,372,000 after acquiring an additional 131,630 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,712,000. Ikarian Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 173.0% in the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 40,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,693,000 after acquiring an additional 95,564 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 164,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,015,000 after acquiring an additional 60,567 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 16.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 410,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,423,000 after acquiring an additional 59,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDGL traded up $2.07 on Tuesday, hitting $112.65. The company had a trading volume of 135,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,727. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.03. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $56.82 and a 1 year high of $127.25.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) ß-selective agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

