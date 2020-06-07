$20.79 Million in Sales Expected for AgroFresh Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:AGFS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that AgroFresh Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:AGFS) will report sales of $20.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for AgroFresh Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $20.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $21.07 million. AgroFresh Solutions reported sales of $21.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AgroFresh Solutions will report full year sales of $171.02 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $171.00 million to $171.04 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $184.24 million, with estimates ranging from $180.00 million to $188.48 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AgroFresh Solutions.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $33.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.33 million. AgroFresh Solutions had a negative net margin of 31.59% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%.

AGFS has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of AgroFresh Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Roth Capital reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of AgroFresh Solutions in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AgroFresh Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGFS. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in AgroFresh Solutions by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 238,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 92,585 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in AgroFresh Solutions by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 117,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 48,411 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AgroFresh Solutions by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 212,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 7,047 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in AgroFresh Solutions by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 6,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in AgroFresh Solutions by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 5,349 shares in the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AgroFresh Solutions stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.21. The stock had a trading volume of 295,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,962. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $163.94 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.17. AgroFresh Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $4.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

AgroFresh Solutions Company Profile

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides data-driven solutions worldwide. The company uses 1-Methylcyclopropene technology, an ethylene action inhibitor to maintain freshness and extend the shelf life of various fresh produce. Its solutions enable growers and packers of fresh produce to preserve and enhance the freshness, quality, and value of fresh produce, including apples, pears, kiwifruit, plums, persimmons avocados, and bananas, as well as flowers.

