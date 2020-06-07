$3.29 Billion in Sales Expected for Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) will report sales of $3.29 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Automatic Data Processing’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.14 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.37 billion. Automatic Data Processing posted sales of $3.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will report full year sales of $14.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.35 billion to $14.59 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $14.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.12 billion to $15.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Automatic Data Processing.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 47.51%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on ADP shares. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $176.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $189.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $179.00 to $154.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.50.

NASDAQ:ADP traded up $10.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $160.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,344,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,662,081. Automatic Data Processing has a 1 year low of $103.11 and a 1 year high of $182.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $140.76 and a 200-day moving average of $156.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.79%.

In related news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.23, for a total value of $35,057.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,924.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $5,301,510,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth about $676,751,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,561,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,306,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021,774 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 9,689.2% in the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 901,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,571,000 after acquiring an additional 892,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,290,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $560,975,000 after acquiring an additional 842,216 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Automatic Data Processing (ADP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.