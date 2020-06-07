$41.70 Million in Sales Expected for SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE) This Quarter

Analysts expect SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE) to post sales of $41.70 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for SUNDANCE ENERGY/S’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $39.00 million and the highest is $45.00 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, August 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SUNDANCE ENERGY/S will report full year sales of $122.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $99.80 million to $154.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $107.33 million, with estimates ranging from $86.00 million to $122.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow SUNDANCE ENERGY/S.

Get SUNDANCE ENERGY/S alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SNDE. ValuEngine raised shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Northland Securities cut shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S from $7.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in SUNDANCE ENERGY/S by 410.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 136,015 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 109,389 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in SUNDANCE ENERGY/S during the first quarter worth $440,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S in the first quarter valued at $981,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S stock traded up $0.57 on Thursday, reaching $3.33. 658,201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,603. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.82 and its 200-day moving average is $8.26. SUNDANCE ENERGY/S has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $23.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $22.89 million, a PE ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 3.32.

SUNDANCE ENERGY/S Company Profile

Sundance Energy Australia Limited operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. Its exploration and development activities are focused on the Eagle Ford project in the South-Texas-Gulf Coast Basin. Sundance Energy Australia Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Wayville, Australia.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (SNDE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SUNDANCE ENERGY/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SUNDANCE ENERGY/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.