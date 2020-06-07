$426.84 Million in Sales Expected for Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) will report $426.84 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Scorpio Tankers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $375.31 million to $483.99 million. Scorpio Tankers posted sales of $149.48 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 185.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will report full-year sales of $1.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $903.48 million to $1.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Scorpio Tankers.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.32. Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $254.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Fearnley Fonds cut Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine cut Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Pareto Securities lowered Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Scorpio Tankers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STNG. Brightline Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the fourth quarter worth $14,556,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the fourth quarter worth $13,785,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the first quarter worth $6,108,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 250.5% in the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 411,098 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,860,000 after acquiring an additional 293,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 280.4% in the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 339,151 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,344,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. 49.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STNG traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.22. 2,481,461 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,634,817. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Scorpio Tankers has a 1 year low of $12.35 and a 1 year high of $40.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.11 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -42.55%.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products worldwide. As of March 20, 2019, its owned or finance leased 109 product tankers, including 38 LR2 tankers, 12 LR1 tankers, 45 MR tankers, and 14 Handymax tankers with an average age of 3.6 years; and time or bareboat chartered-in 10 product tankers comprising 3 MR tankers and 7 Handymax tankers.

