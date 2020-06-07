$884.80 Million in Sales Expected for CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) to announce $884.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CNO Financial Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $938.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $831.40 million. CNO Financial Group reported sales of $979.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CNO Financial Group will report full year sales of $3.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.36 billion to $3.80 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.39 billion to $3.88 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CNO Financial Group.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.18. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $717.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CNO shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 13th. B. Riley raised shares of CNO Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on CNO Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. CNO Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

In other news, Director Ellyn L. Brown purchased 2,000 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.86 per share, for a total transaction of $25,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 67,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,709.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul H. Mcdonough purchased 11,758 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.29 per share, for a total transaction of $132,747.82. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 50,758 shares of company stock worth $575,758. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 24,476.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 13,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNO traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,338,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,934. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. CNO Financial Group has a twelve month low of $8.79 and a twelve month high of $20.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This is a boost from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.44%.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

