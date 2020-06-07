$95.46 Million in Sales Expected for FB Financial Corp (NYSE:FBK) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that FB Financial Corp (NYSE:FBK) will report $95.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for FB Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $87.90 million to $104.90 million. FB Financial posted sales of $90.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FB Financial will report full-year sales of $437.97 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $414.27 million to $473.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $503.18 million, with estimates ranging from $490.52 million to $515.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover FB Financial.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $98.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.00 million. FB Financial had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 9.82%.

A number of analysts recently commented on FBK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine upgraded FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut FB Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. UBS Group reduced their price target on FB Financial from $41.00 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on FB Financial from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.60.

FB Financial stock traded up $2.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.21. 213,782 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,572. The stock has a market capitalization of $872.95 million, a PE ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84. FB Financial has a 12-month low of $14.38 and a 12-month high of $40.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.56 and its 200-day moving average is $30.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.72%.

In other FB Financial news, Director Raja J. Jubran acquired 9,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.88 per share, with a total value of $200,026.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,122.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman James W. Ayers acquired 44,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.32 per share, with a total value of $998,820.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 13,563,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,748,256.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 72,939 shares of company stock valued at $1,606,925. Corporate insiders own 45.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBK. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,475,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,094,000 after purchasing an additional 231,943 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in FB Financial by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,276,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,174,000 after purchasing an additional 27,160 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in FB Financial by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,105,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,782,000 after purchasing an additional 156,314 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in FB Financial by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 427,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,430,000 after purchasing an additional 111,280 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in FB Financial by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 387,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,344,000 after acquiring an additional 10,616 shares in the last quarter. 54.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

